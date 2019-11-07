Spitfires Crack CHL Top 10

This week's C-H-L Top 10 ranking is out, and the Windsor Spitfires are eighth in Canada.

Windsor received an honourable mention last week, but has now won six in a row and leads the OHL West Division with a mark of 10-3-1.

Sherbrooke (15-1-2) of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League remains number-one in the weekly ranking.

The Oshawa Generals (12-3-0-1) are fourth, and the Ottawa 67's (12-4-0) are ninth from the OHL.

The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night when the North Bay Battalion visit the WFCU Centre at 7:05pm.

AM800's coverage begins at 6:30pm.