Spitfires crack CHL top 10 for second time this season

The Windsor Spitfires strong play of late has earned them a spot on the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 Rankings for the second time this season, landing at number 9.

Windsor has pieced together a dominant second half, underscored by their current seven-game win streak, which has powered them to top spot in the OHL's Western Conference with a record of 38-16-3-3 and 82 points.

The Spitfires, Hamilton Bulldogs, and North Bay Battalion are the only OHL teams represented on the most recent list:

1. Winnipeg ICE

2. Hamilton Bulldogs

3. Edmonton Oil Kings

4. Everett Silvertips

5. Charlottetown Islanders

6. Sherbrooke Phoenix

7. Kamloops Blazers

8. Quebec Remparts

9. Windsor Spitfires

10. North Bay Battalion

HM. Acadie-Bathurst Titan

HM. Saint John Sea Dogs

HM. Portland Winterhawks

The Spitfires are one of only three OHL teams with a player in triple-digit scoring, thanks to Wyatt Johnston the 2021 first-round NHL selection of the Dallas Stars, who leads the league with 41 goals and 71 assists in 60 games.