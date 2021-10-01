Spitfires crack CHL top 10 rankings
The Canadian Hockey League has announced the preseason edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2021-22 season.
The Windsor Spitfires made the initial list, coming in ranked #8.
The rankings were selected with input from NHL Central Scouting and come prior to the 2021-22 season opening.
Windsor is one of three OHL teams to make the rankings.
The OHL begins play on October 7.
----
1. Edmonton Oil Kings
2. Quebec Remparts
3. Saint John Sea Dogs
4. Kingston Frontenacs
5. Barrie Colts
6. Portland Winterhawks
7. Acadie-Bathurst Titan
8. Windsor Spitfires
9. Shawinigan Cataractes
10. Winnipeg ICE
HM. London Knights
HM. Charlottetown Islanders
HM. Brandon Wheat Kings