Spitfires crack CHL top 10 rankings

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the preseason edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2021-22 season.

The Windsor Spitfires made the initial list, coming in ranked #8.

The rankings were selected with input from NHL Central Scouting and come prior to the 2021-22 season opening.

Windsor is one of three OHL teams to make the rankings.

The OHL begins play on October 7. 

1. Edmonton Oil Kings
2. Quebec Remparts
3. Saint John Sea Dogs
4. Kingston Frontenacs
5. Barrie Colts
6. Portland Winterhawks
7. Acadie-Bathurst Titan
8. Windsor Spitfires
9. Shawinigan Cataractes
10. Winnipeg ICE
HM. London Knights
HM. Charlottetown Islanders
HM. Brandon Wheat Kings


 

