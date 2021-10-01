Spitfires crack CHL top 10 rankings

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the preseason edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2021-22 season.

The Windsor Spitfires made the initial list, coming in ranked #8.

The rankings were selected with input from NHL Central Scouting and come prior to the 2021-22 season opening.

Windsor is one of three OHL teams to make the rankings.

The OHL begins play on October 7.

----

1. Edmonton Oil Kings

2. Quebec Remparts

3. Saint John Sea Dogs

4. Kingston Frontenacs

5. Barrie Colts

6. Portland Winterhawks

7. Acadie-Bathurst Titan

8. Windsor Spitfires

9. Shawinigan Cataractes

10. Winnipeg ICE

HM. London Knights

HM. Charlottetown Islanders

HM. Brandon Wheat Kings



