Spitfires defeat Knights to move into second place in West Division

The Windsor Spitfires defeated the London Knights 6-4 on Sunday in front of raucous crowd at the WFCU Centre.

London opened the scoring in the first period, before the Spitfires struck three times in just over six minutes to take a 3-1 lead to the 1st intermission.

The Knights would tie things up 3-3 early in the 3rd period, before Pasquale Zito scored his 20th of the season to pull the Spits ahead 4-3.

Matthew Maggio's 25th goal of the season with 4:28 to play in the 3rd was the game-winner.

Maggio, Daniel D'Amico, and Ryan Abraham each had three points for Windsor in the win.

The Spitfires took 5 out of 6 points over the three games in three days stretch this weekend, and have now slipped past the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for second place in the West Division, just six points back of the Flint Firebirds for first place.

Windsor is back in action for another 3 in 3 next weekend, as they welcome the Owen Sound Attack to town on Thursday before heading to Erie for a back to back set against the Otters.