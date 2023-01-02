Spitfires defeat Rangers in OT

The Windsor Spitfires defeated the Kitchener Rangers at home on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams would score in the first period.

The second period saw a goal by Michael Renwick, 5 and a half minutes in.

The Rangers would score a goal of their own in the second, but Windsor would lead again with a goal from Ethan Martin.

In the third, the Rangers would score twice, but Windsor's Michael Renwick would make it 4-4 for the Spits.

In overtime, Alex Christopoulos would score the game-winning goal to make the final score 5-4.

The Spitfires are back in action on Wednesday, January 4 to take on the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.



