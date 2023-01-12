Spitfires defeat Saginaw Spirit 7-4

Shane Wright had a goal and an assist in his debut as the Windsor Spitfires knocked off Saginaw 7-4 before more than 6,000 fans at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Brett Harrison scored twice and Rodwin Dionicio had three assists for the Spits, who moved into first-place in the OHL West Division.

Joey Costanzo made 22 saves to pick up the win.

The Spits are back in action Saturday night against the Spirit in Saginaw.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.