Spitfires defeated by Sarnia Sting 3-2

The Spitfires fell short to the Sting in Sarnia.

The Sting took the first goal of the game just under 5 minutes into play. A slow rest of the period with only six shots on goal for Windsor. Sarnia with a 1-0 lead at the of the 20 minutes.

In the second, a quick goal for the Sting only 38 seconds in. Windsor makes it on the scoreboard with a powerplay goal by Ethan Miedema, assisted by Alex Christopoulos and Oliver Peer. Sarnia keeps their lead at 2-1.

In the third, just under 5 minutes of play again, the Sting score, pulling away from Windsor once again 3-1. However, Windsor's Alex Christopoulos scored his first of the night, assisted by Ethan Miedema, bringing the score to 3-2 for Sarnia.

Spits were unable to get another goal with an empty net, and fell to the Sting 3-2.

Windsor will play on Sunday evening in Kitchener against the Rangers.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show set for 5:45 p.m.

