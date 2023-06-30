Spitfires defenceman selected by Anaheim in 2023 NHL Draft 

A Windsor Spitfire will be making his way to the big leagues.

Defenceman Rodwin Dionicio was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth round, 129th overall in the NHL Draft on Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old posted 50 points in 50 games this season with the Niagara IceDogs and the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League.

After joining the Spitfires at the 2022 OHL Trade Deadline, the defenseman posted 43 points in 33 games, leading club blueliners in scoring and assists.

Dionicio was one of 35 OHL players selected in the seven rounds of the Draft held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the 2023 NHL Draft, a total of 2,510 OHL players have been selected since 1969, representing approximately 20 per cent of all players chosen.