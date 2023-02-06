Spitfires dominate Attack to win 4th straight game

The Windsor Spitfires have extended their winning streak to four games, after an 8-1 rout of the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre on Sunday night.

The OHL's scoring leader, Matthew Maggio, opened the scoring with his 40th goal of the season and also added four assists in the win while Jacob Maillet scored twice and added three assists.

Seven different players scored for Windsor, including Cole Davis who had a goal and an assist in his OHL debut.

The Spitfires sit third overall in the OHL, and now lead the London Knights by three points for top spot in the Western Conference and the Sarnia Sting by 12 points for top spot in the West Division.

Windsor will be back in action on Wednesday night, when they travel to Flint to take on the Firebirds.