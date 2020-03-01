Spitfires Dominate Kingston at WFCU Centre

Windsor's Jean-Luc Foudy broke out of a 17 game goalless drought in a big way, helping the Spitfires blow out the Kingston Frontenacs 10-2 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Both teams traded goals in the first period but after Kingston tied the game up 2-2 midway through the period Windsor scored eight unanswered goals to run away with their second straight win.

Foudy had two goals and two assists to lead Windsor on a day that saw five Spitfires register three points. Nick Wong and Viali Pinchuk scored the lone goals for the Frontenacs.

The Spitfires outshot Kingston 50-36; Xavier Medina made 34 saves in Windsor's most lopsided win of the season.

Windsor (34-19-6-0-74) holds on to fifth spot in the OHL's Western Conference with nine games left in the regular season.

The Spitfires are back in action against the Oshawa Generals at the WFCU Centre Thursday at 7pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.