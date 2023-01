Jacob Maillet scored twice and added an assist to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-3 win over the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Captain Matthew Maggio had a goal and two assists and Joey Costanzo made 24 saves to pick up the win.

The Spits take their five-game winning streak on the road Saturday night in Barrie.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 7:15.