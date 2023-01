Newcomer Rodwin Dionicio had a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires knocked off the Flint Firebirds 6-3 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Rookie Liam Greentree had a goal and an assist and Joey Costanzo made 31 saves.

Windsor is back on the ice Thursday night when they battle the Saginaw Spirit at home.

The two teams are tied for first-place in the OHL West Division.