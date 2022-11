Alex Christopoulos' 11th goal of the season late in the second period was the game-winner as the Windsor Spitfires doubled the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Ethan Miedema and Matthew Maggio each had a goal and two assists and Joey Costanzo made 32 saves for the win.

The Spits are back in action Thursday night when the Peterborough Petes come to town.