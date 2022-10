The Spitfires picked up an 8-4 win over the Niagara IceDogs at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Oliver Peer had a goal and two assists for Windsor and Matthew Maggio, Ethan Miedema, Ryan Abraham and AJ Spellacy each had a goal and an assist.

Joey Costanzo picked up the win in goal, making 28 saves.

The Spits lead the OHL West Division with a record of 6-0-3.

Windsor is back in action Thursday night when they host the North Bay Battalion.