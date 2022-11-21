Spitfires double up Rangers in 8-4 victory

The Windsor Spitfires got out to an early lead on Sunday, and while the Kitchener Rangers continued to battle, they held on for a big 8-4 win in Kitchener on Sunday evening.

Alex Christopoulos scored twice and added an assist to lead the Spitfires offensively in the victory.

Michael Renwick had a goal and two assists as well, while captain Matthew Maggio had a goal and an assist for Windsor.

With the win the Spitfires record now sits at 12-4-3-0 on the season.

Windsor is two points back of Saginaw for first-place in the OHL's West Division, with two games in hand.

The Spitfires are back in action at home on Wednesday and Friday this week.

The Owen Sound Attack come to town for a 7:05 p.m. game on Wednesday followed by the the Flint Firebirds coming to town on Friday.