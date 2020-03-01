Spitfires Double Up Storm to Snap Five Game Skid

The Windsor Spitfires put an end to a five game losing streak doubling up the Guelph Storm 6-3 at home Saturday night.

Curtis Douglas led the way for Windsor with a pair of goals and an assist.

With the win, the Spitfires jump up into fifth place in the Western Conference with just 10 games to go in the season.

It's a quick turnaround for Windsor as it hosts Kingston Sunday afternoon.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 1:30pm.

Puck drops at 2:05pm at the WFCU Centre.