Spitfires down Rangers Thursday for second straight win

A late push helped the Windsor Spitfires get past the Kitchener Rangers Thursday night at home.

The Spitfires found themselves trailing 4-2 mid way through the second period, but were able to score four straight on the way to a 6-5 final.

Andrew Perrott led the way for Windsor with a pair of goals while Louka Henault added three assists.

Kitchener had won four of five meetings this year prior to the Spitfire win.

A quick turnaround for Windsor as the team hits the road to take on the Guelph Storm Friday night.

Puck drops at 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game show slated for 7:15pm.