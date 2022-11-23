iHeartRadio
Spitfires drop a few spots but remain in updated CHL Top-10 Rankings


The Windsor Spitfires have dropped down two spots in this week's updated CHL Top-10 Rankings.

Windsor now sits at #10, after being in the #8 spot last week.

The full Week Top-10 Rankings were released on Tuesday:

1. Winnipeg ICE (20-1-0-0)
2. Quebec Remparts (19-2-0-1)
3. Ottawa 67's (18-2-0-0)
4. Portland Winterhawks (16-1-1-1)
5. Seattle Thunderbirds (13-3-1-0)
6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (16-4-1-1)
7. Saskatoon Blades (15-4-0-0)
8. Red Deer Rebels (16-4-0-2)
9. North Bay Battalion (14-6-0-0)
10. Windsor Spitfires (12-4-3-0)

After falling short to Sarnia on Friday, the Spitfires bounced back in a big way two nights later, doubling up on Kitchener in an 8-4 road win that saw them capitalize four times in the opening frame en route to the eventual victory.

Leading the way for the Spitfires was veteran right-wing Alex Christopoulos who scored twice and added an assist. Part of a well-balanced scoring attack, Christopoulos is one of five skaters in Windsor to have already eclipsed 20 points this season.

