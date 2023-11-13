Spitfires drop a heartbreaker to Saginaw

The Windsor Spitfires lost a heartbreaker to Saginaw at the WFCU Centre Sunday afternoon.

Forward Michael Misa scored with 10 seconds left in regulation to lift the Spirit to a 6-5 win over the Spits.

Liam Greentree and Cole Davis had scored twice in just over two-and-half minutes late in the third period to pull Windsor even at 5-5 but Misa scored 42 seconds later.

The Spitfires have now lost five straight and are 4-13-and-1 on the season.

Windsor's back in action Thursday night at home against Owen Sound.