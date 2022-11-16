Spitfires drop a spot in CHL Top-10 Rankings

The Windsor Spitfires have slipped a spot in this week's updated CHL Top-10 Rankings.

Windsor now sits at #8, down from the #7 spot they had held for a few weeks.

The full Week Top-10 Rankings were released on Tuesday:

1. Winnipeg ICE (18-1-0-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (17-1-0-1)

3. Ottawa 67's (15-1-0-0)

4. Red Deer Rebels (15-3-0-1)

5. Portland Winterhawks (13-1-1-1)

6. Seattle Thunderbirds (12-3-1-0)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (14-3-1-1)

8. Windsor Spitfires (11-3-3-0)

9. Saskatoon Blades (14-4-0-0)

10. North Bay Battalion (12-5-0-0)

The Spitfires came away with a hard-battled win over rising Peterborough during the last week, a 3-2 final in which the Spitfires rallied for a pair of goals in the third period to secure the comeback, which was bookended by a 6-1 loss to London on the weekend.

Offence hasn't been hard to come by most nights for Windsor, sitting second in the OHL with 79 goals overall this season, and with nine players having 10 or more points so far.

The Spitfires return to action on Friday night in Sarnia when they take on the Sting, before heading to Kitchener on Sunday to battle the Rangers.