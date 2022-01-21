Spitfires drop first game of weekend series with Rangers

Plenty of opportunities, but not enough goals as the Windsor Spitfires dropped one on the road losing to the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 Friday night.

The Spitfires outshot the Rangers 36-25 as the teams traded goals throughout the game with Kitchener adding an empty netter late in the third period to secure the win.

Wyatt Johnston netted his 21st goal of the season for Windsor while Michael Renwick scored his fourth of the year in the loss.

The Spitfires will be looking for redemption Sunday afternoon as the teams play the second half of a home-and-home series in Windsor.

Puck drops at the WFCU Centre at 4:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 3:50pm.