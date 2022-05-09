Spitfires drop Game 2 against Rangers

The Windsor Spitfires lost 4-2 to the Kitchener Rangers at the WFCU Centre on Sunday night, evening the best-of-7 OHL Western Conference semifinal at a game a piece.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist for the Spits in the loss.

Jackson Parsons made 37 saves to lead the Rangers.

Windsor outshot Kitchener 39-31 overall in the game.

The series now shifts to Kitchener, with Game 3 set for Tuesday night.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.