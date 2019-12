The Windsor Spitfires have now dropped two games in a row after a 3-2 loss to the Niagara IceDogs at home Saturday night.

Daniel D'Amico and Cole Purboo scored for Windsor in a losing effort.

With the loss, the Spitfires drop to second place in the OHL's Western Conference behind the London Knights.

Windsor is now off until Thursday, December 5 when it hosts the Kitchener Rangers.

Puck drops at 7:05pm at the WFCU Centre.