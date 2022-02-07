Spitfires drop second straight game in 6-2 loss to Sting

The Windsor Spitfires dropped a 6-2 decision to the Sarnia Sting on Sunday evening.

Early on Windsor looked strong, with captain Will Cuylle getting the home side on the board first in the opening frame on the powerplay to make it 1-0.

In the second period, just under 10 minutes in Sarnia tied the game at 1-1 but the Spitfires would answer just three minutes later.

Cuylle on the doorstep buried his 2nd of the night to give the Spits another one goal lead, but the Sting would score two consecutive goals in the back half of the middle frame to a take a 3-2 lead to the 3rd period.

In the final frame, Sarnia scored two quick goals and took a commanding 5-2 lead and would add a late empty netter for the 6-2 final.

Windsor's record on the year now sits at 21-13-2-2 good for 46 points and third in the Western Division.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when the Saginaw Spirit come to town, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 7:15 p.m.