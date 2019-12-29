Spitfires Drop to Third in the West

A tough night on the road for the Windsor Spitfires as they got back to action after the Christmas break.

They fell to Saginaw 4-1 Saturday night.

Luke Boka was the lone scorer for the Spitfires.

With the loss, Windsor drops to third place in the West Division behind Guelph and Saginaw.

The Spitfires are right back at it Sunday afternoon when they make a stop in Flint to take on the Firebirds.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 1:45pm with puck drop scheduled for 2pm.