Spitfires Ethan Miedema invited to '2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game'

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, and one of the players comes from Windsor.

Spitfires, Ethan Miedema, will join the players on January 25 for the Top Prospects Game, which showcases the top-40 CHL players who are eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

These players are selected across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The 40 players were identified through a survey conducted with the NHL's 32 teams.

Team rosters and leadership groups for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date.