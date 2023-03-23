Spitfires extend OHL Western Conference lead

Matthew Maggio and Alex Christopolous each had a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires knocked off the Guelph Storm 4-1 before nearly 5,500 fans at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night.

Joey Costanzo made 27 saves to pick up his 25th win of the season.

The Spitfires now lead London by four points for first-place in the OHL Western Conference.

The teams open a home-and-home series at Budweiser Gardens tomorrow night before travelling to Windsor Saturday night.