Spitfires Extend Point Streak

The Windsor Spitfires extended their point streak to 12 games with a 4-1 win in Saginaw Saturday night.

Curtis Douglas led the way for the Spitfires netting a goal while adding as assist.

Kari Piiroinen was solid in net stopping 34 of 35 shots he faced.

With the win, Windsor holds on to first place in the Western Division.

The Spitfires now return home for a showdown with Owen Sound Sunday afternoon.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 1:30pm with puck drop at 2:05pm.