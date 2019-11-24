Spitfires Extend Point Streak to 13 Games

The Windsor Spitfires' point streak is intact after a 4-3 overtime win against the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Jean-Luc Foudy played the role of hero in overtime Sunday, banking a shot off Attack goaltender Mack Guzda from behind the goal-line for the win.

The win extends Windsor's point streak to 13 games.

Tyler Angle, Connor Corcoran and Cole Purboo also scored for the Spitfires, with Purboo extending his point scoring streak to 13 games as well.

Brady Lyle, Kaleb Pearson and Matthew Philips scored for the Attack.

Kari Piiroinen made 33 saves for the Spitfires in the win.

Windsor holds onto first place in the OHL's West Division with 33-points.

The Spitfires will head to London to face the rival Knights Friday at 7:30pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action from Budweiser Gardens.