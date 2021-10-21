Spitfires face-off against Attack 

The Windsor Spitfires are trying to snap a two game losing streak when they welcome the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre on Thursday evening.

The Spits are coming off back to back losses last week against the London Knights.

Windsor has only one win in four games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Owen Sound is looking to make it two in a row.

The Attack picked up their first win of the season last Saturday at home against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

All the action can be heard on AM800 starting with the pregame show at 7:15 p.m.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.