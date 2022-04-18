Spitfires face-off against Sting in opening round of OHL playoffs

The Ontario Hockey League playoff matchups are set.

The Windsor Spitfires will face the Sarnia Sting in the opening round of the postseason.

The Spits ended the regular season first in the Western Conference while also clinching the West Division title.

Windsor is entering the playoffs on a two game losing streak after winning 13 straight games.

Sarnia lost its regular season finale in London on Sunday and only has three wins in its last 10 games.

Windsor won the season series 6-4 against the Sting.

The first game of the series is Thursday at 7:05 at the WFCU Centre.

Game two is set for Saturday night.

All the action can be heard on AM800.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson

Photo courtesy: Windsor Spitfires website