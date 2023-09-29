Spitfires face tough 8-2 loss in first regular season game to the Sting in Sarnia 

A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires during their first game of the 2023-24 season.

The team travelled to Sarnia Friday to take on the Sting at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena, where they fell 8-2 to the Sting.

In the first period, the Spitfires were quick to take action with the first goal of the season, and first goal of the night, by Liam Greentree within 41 seconds of the game kicking off. The goal was assisted by James Jodoin and Cole Davis.

The Sting tied up the game while on a power play. Sarnia then scored once more to take the lead. The Sting scored two more goals in the first, leading 4-1.

In the second, the Sting continue to pull away from the Spitfires with two goals in less than minute apart. Another goal by Sarnia goes in the net nearly halfway through the period. The Sting held onto a 7-1 lead over Windsor.

In the third and final period, there was more aggression on the ice by both teams as Windsor tried to hold on. Spitfires' Rodwin Dionicio scored a goal, assisted by Liam Greentree and Ryan Abraham. But the Sting scored another, bringing the final score to 8-2.

The Spitfires will now travel back to Windsor for their season home opener to take on the Guelph Storm on Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.