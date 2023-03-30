Spitfires fall 5-3 to the Rangers in Game 1

The Kitchener Rangers have grabbed home-ice advantage from the Windsor Spitfires in their opening round playoff series with a 5-3 win at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Brett Harrison and Shane Wright each had a goal and an assist for Windsor and Joey Costanzo made 34 saves.

The Spits were outshot 39-32 and went 0-for-4 on the powerplay.

Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli scored shorthanded and added two assists

Game 2 in the best-of-7 series goes Saturday night in Windsor.

Puck drop for Saturday's game is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.