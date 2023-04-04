Spitfires fall 6-3 to Rangers in game 3 of playoffs

Despite a strong start, the Windsor Spitfires have fallen in game 3 of the OHL Playoffs, 6-3, to the Rangers in Kitchener.

The Rangers are up on the best-of-seven series, claiming victory of the first three games.

In the first period, a tough back and forth between the two teams. Windsor's Oliver Peer was injured early in the game by Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli. Pinelli was ejected for blindsiding and Peer did not return. Kitchener scored with 54 seconds left in the period to lead 1-0.

In the second, neither team scored to keep Kitchener in the lead 1-0.

In the third period, Spitfires Alex Christopoulos scored, assisted by Brett Harrison and Colton Smith, to put Windsor on the board to tie the game up.

The Rangers scored again to take the lead 2-1.

Windsor didn't allow Kitchener to keep the lead for long, as Spitfires Rodwin Dionicio scored an unassisted goal.

Kitchener scored again for another lead with less than eight minutes in the period. The Rangers scored another off the faceoff to lead 4-2.

Spitfires captain, Matthew Maggio, scored on a powerplay, assisted by Brett Harrison and Shane Wright.

The Rangers scored another on Windsor's empty net, followed by one more goal to solidify their win, 6-3.

The Spitfires will look to stay alive during game 4 on Thursday evening in Kitchener.

Puck drop is set for at 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell beginning at 6:45 p.m.