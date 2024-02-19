Spitfires fall 7-2 to rival Knights in London in Family Day match-up

The Windsor Spitfires fell 7-2 to the rival Knights in London during a Family Day match-up.

The two teams went head-to-head Monday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens in front of over 9,000 fans.

In the first period, Ethan Martin was the first to score for Windsor. The Knights then put up two of their own. Ryan Abraham was awarded a penalty shot for the Spitfires, making the goal to tie up the game. London scored another goal in the first, leading 3-2.

Three goals for the Knights in the second, and an additional goal for London in the third period gave them a 7-2 victory over Windsor.

A list of penalties during the game, with both teams each being awarded eight.

The Spitfires will have a few days to rest before travelling to Guelph to take on the Storm.

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:30 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 7:15 p.m.