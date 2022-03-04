Spitfires fall in overtime after wild third period in London

The Windsor Spitfires took a while to get the offence going, but made it interesting in London Friday night.

The Spitfires found themselves trailing 3-0 after two periods, but were able to score three straight to tie the Knights.

The teams then traded a pair of goals before heading to overtime wrapped up at 4-4.

Windsor's late push proved to be not enough as London scored the winner 3:34 into the extra frame to secure the 5-4 victory.

Jacob Maillet led the way for the Spitfires netting a goal and an assist in a losing effort.

Despite the loss, Windsor holds on to fourth place in the Western Conference and now heads home to host the third place Soo Greyhounds Saturday night.

Puck drops at 7:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show slated for 6:50pm.