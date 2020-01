The Windsor Spitfires dropped their second game in a row Saturday night — this one in overtime on the road.

Ty Dellandrea scored the winner for the Flint Firebirds in a 4-3 final.

Connor Corcoran and Jean-Luc Foudy each had a goal and an assist for Windsor in the loss.

The Spitfires now head to Kitchener for a showdown with the Rangers Sunday afternoon.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 1:45pm with puck drop scheduled for 2pm.