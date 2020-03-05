Spitfires Fall to Attack in Overtime

The Windsor Spitfires finished their four game home stand with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre Thursday.

Curtis Douglas netted both goals for the Spitfires with Kaleb Pearson scoring the game winner for the Attack.

Xavier Medina stopped 22 shots in the loss for the Spitfires and Tecumseh native Nick Chenard made 33 saves between the pipes for Owen Sound for first star of the game honours.

Windsor (34-19-7-0-75) sits in fifth spot in the OHL's Western Conference — the Spitfires clinched a playoff berth over the weekend, but they're still jockeying for position with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Spitfires head to Flint to face the Firebirds Saturday at 7pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.

