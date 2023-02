A tough loss for the Windsor Spitfires in Ottawa on Friday.

The Spitfires fell, 6-1 to the Ottawa 67s.

The first period saw three goals from the 67s.

In the second period, the Spitfires saw their only goal of the game from Matthew Maggio.

In the third Ottawa would score three more to make the final score 6-1.

Windsor is back in action on Sunday, February 26 to take on the Kingston Frontenacs.

Puck drop is at 2 p.m.