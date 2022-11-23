Spitfires fall to Owen Sound Attack 6-3

The Windsor Spitfires fell to the Owen Sound Attack 6-3 during Wednesday night's game.

The Spits are coming off of a big win on Sunday in Kitchener when they beat the Rangers 8-4.

In the first period, the Attack had the only goal on the board.

Owen Sound dominated the second period, scoring on a powerplay, and then 10 second later scoring another, bringing the scoreboard to 3-0. Two minutes later, the Attack score once more, pulling further away from the Spits. Windsor gets their first goal of the night by Ethan Miedema. Owen Sound scores once more before the period ends, giving themselves a big lead of 5-1.

In the third, Windsor gains some momentum with a goal by Anthony Cristoforo. A few minutes later, Windsor's Ethan Miedema scores again with his second of the night bringing the Spits closer to the Attack with the scoreboard at 5-3. However, Windsor is unable to get two more and the Attack score with 30 seconds left in an empty net.

The Spits will stay at home with one day of rest before taking on the Flint Firebirds on Friday evening at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.