The Windsor Spitfires lost a back-and-forth game against the Sarnia Sting to kick off the season.

The first and second periods saw no points from either team.

Sarnia would score in the third period, but the Spits would fire back shortly after.

The game went into overtime, where the Sting would score just 19 seconds in.

The final score was 2-1, Sting.

The Spitfires get back in action on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the Sudbury Wolves.