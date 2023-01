The Windsor Spitfires fell to the Wolves on Saturday night in Sudbury.

Sudbury would take the lead 2-0 in the first period.

Alex Christopoulos would score for the Spitfires in the second period.

Windsor's Aidan Castle would score for the Spits in the third.

The final score was 3-2, Sudbury.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday, January 29 to face the Soo Greyhounds.

Puck drop is at 2:07 p.m.