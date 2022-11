The Windsor Spitfires fell to the London Knights on Saturday night.

London would score three goals to take the lead in the first period.

In the second period, London would score two more goals.

The Spitfires would score a goal of their own in the second from Ethan Miedema.

The final score was 6-1, Knights.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday, November 18 against the Sarnia Sting.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.