Spitfires fighting to get back on CHL Top-10 Ranking

The Windsor Spitfires are playing hard to earn a spot back on the CHL's Top-10 Ranking.

The Spits dropped of the list three weeks ago after a string of losses.

This week, Windsor has made the list, but only as an Honourable Mention:

1. Seattle Thunderbirds (23-4-1-1)

2. Winnipeg ICE (26-4-0-0)

3. Quebec Remparts (26-5-0-1)

4. Saskatoon Blades (24-5-0-0)

5. Portland Winterhawks (23-4-2-1)

6. Ottawa 67's (24-6-0-1)

7. London Knights (20-8-1-0)

8. Victoriaville Tigres (22-7-1-3)

9. Halifax Mooseheads (21-7-3-1)

10. North Bay Battalion (22-9-0-1)

HM. Kamloops Blazers (18-6-3-2)

HM. Saginaw Spirit (20-9-2-0)

HM. Windsor Spitfires (19-7-3-1)

Since the Spitfires fell off the list, they have won seven of their last eight games.

Windsor is entering the break as the OHL's Western Conference leader with a showing of 19-7-3-1 and 42 points.

The Spits next game will be at home at the WFCU Centre on December 28 against the Guelph Storm.