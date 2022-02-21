Spitfires fill the net in Family Day matinee victory over Saginaw

The Windsor Spitfires scored early and often in a 6-3 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on Monday afternoon.

Windsor got things rolling in the 1st period thanks to Daniel D'Amico opening the scoring before the 10 minute mark.

The Spits would add another a few minutes later and hold a 2-0 lead over the Spirit heading into the 2nd period.

Windsor scored early in the middle frame, the 28th of the season for Wyatt Johnston, and then the teams traded goals in the last five minutes of the 2nd for a 4-1 score heading into the final frame.

In the 3rd period the Spitfires would strike early again. Pasquale Zito made it 5-1 just 30 seconds into the final frame and Alex Christopoulos added to the fun a little over two minutes later to make it 6-1.

Saginaw added a pair of powerplay goals late for the 6-3 final.

The win runs Windsor's record to 25-13-2-3 for 55 points and third place in the West Division.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night, when they welcome the Kitchener Rangers to town.

Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 7:15 p.m.