Spitfires force Game 7 against Firebirds back in Windsor

Andrew Perrott was the hero for the Windsor Spitfires on Tuesday night, scoring the overtime winning goal as Windsor beat the Flint Firebirds 3-2 in Game 6.

The win forces a Game 7 back in Windsor on Wednesday night.

An early penalty against the Spitfires in the 1st period gave the Firebirds a chance with the man advantage, and they made good taking a 1-0 before the five minute mark.

But Windsor would answer just 12 seconds later, thanks to Daniel D'Amico's 5th goal of the postseason making it 1-1.

That's where the score would hold after 20 minutes of play.

In the 2nd period, just over the midway point the Firebirds would cash in on another power play chance to take a 2-1 lead to the 3rd period.

The Spitfires did have an answer in the 3rd, with D'Amico's second goal of the night tying things up 2-2 before the midway point of the frame.

Regulation solved nothing so Game 6 would require overtime, and in the extra frame with under two minutes to play before double overtime, Perrot scored his 6th of the playoffs to extend Windsor's season.

Goaltender Mathias Onuska missed Game 6 due to injury, so Xavier Medina was forced into action and made 31 saves in the victory.

Windsor outshot Flint 57-33 in the game.

Game 7 will be at the WFCU Centre with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show getting underway at 6:50 p.m. with Steve Bell.