Spitfires forward named OHL 'Rookie of the Month'

Windsor Spitfires forward Liam Greentree is the OHL's 'Rookie of the Month' for January.

#66 was born in 2006 in Oshawa, and was Windsor’s second round (34th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection from the Markham Majors U16 program.

Greentree, recorded 16 points, including 10 goals and six assists in 12 games for the first month of 2023.

He recorded points in nine of his 12 January contests, finishing the month with points in four consecutive showings.

Greentree recently joined Will Cuylle as just the second 16-year-old rookie in the past 10 years to hit the 20-goal mark.

He is also the first Spitfires player to earn OHL 'Rookie of the Month' honours since Logan Brown, who was recognized in February 2015.

He won't be eligible for the NHL Draft until 2024.

Greentree and the Spits host the Soo Greyhounds Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.