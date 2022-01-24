Spitfires game against Rangers postponed

The Windsor Spitfires home game on Sunday against the Kitchener was postponed by the Ontario Hockey League.

The postponement was due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Spitfires Hockey Club, according to the OHL's announcement.

The league suspended all Spitfire team activities in late December as a result of COVID protocols forcing a number of games to be postponed and rescheduled.

The Spitfires next game is Thursday night at home against the Sarnia Sting.