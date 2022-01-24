iHeartRadio
-11°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Spitfires game against Rangers postponed

AM800Sports-Windsor Spitfires logo

The Windsor Spitfires home game on Sunday against the Kitchener was postponed by the Ontario Hockey League.

The postponement was due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Spitfires Hockey Club, according to the OHL's announcement.

The league suspended all Spitfire team activities in late December as a result of COVID protocols forcing a number of games to be postponed and rescheduled.

The Spitfires next game is Thursday night at home against the Sarnia Sting.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE