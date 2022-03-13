Spitfires get some redemption in overtime win against the Erie Otters

The Windsor Spitfires came out on top last night after a back and forth battle with the Erie Otters .

Windsor was looking for a shot at redemption after losing to Erie on Friday night.

The Otters scored early on in the first period, but the Spitfires fired back with a goal of their own, making it 1-1.

The second period saw both teams score two goals each making it a tie game once again at 3-3.

Both teams traded goals in the third forcing the game into overtime.

The game ended thanks to an overtime goal from Will Cuylle with an assist from Wyatt Johnston to make it a 5-4 final.

The Spits will be on the road again Tuesday, to face the Sarnia Sting.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05pm, with the AM800 pre-game show starting at 6:50pm.