Spitfires GM reflects on successful first half as second half of OHL season gets underway

With the second half of the Ontario Hockey League's regular season getting underway tonight following the holiday break, the General Manager for the Windsor Spitfires is reflecting on a strong first half.

Windsor is sitting first in the West Division, with a record of 19-7-3-1, and is 3rd overall in the OHL.

The Spits have won seven of their eight games so far in December, and lead the league with 138 goals scored in 30 games played.

Windsor lost last year's captain, Will Cuylle, to the American Hockey League, and last year's OHL Most Outstanding Player of the Year Wyatt Johnston made the Dallas Stars out of training camp and hasn't looked back.

Bill Bowler says they're really happy with this year's group, and the depth that's replaced some of the big names from the 2021-2022 Spitfires.

"Am I surprised with how well we're doing? No, not really but there is a little good fortune here why we're sitting where we are. Last year when we had our hockey club, and even the previous season during COVID-19, we thought on paper we were an excellent team. Last year we proved we were an excellent team, and this year we're doing the same thing," he said.

One of the catalysts for the Spitfires has been overage forward and captain Matthew Maggio, who is third overall in scoring in the OHL with 45 points.

Since returning from NHL training camp with the New York Islanders, Maggio has 24 goals and 21 points in 28 games played including a five goal explosion against the Erie Otters earlier this month.

Bowler says Maggio is a leader on and off the ice, a quality young man and someone who keeps getting better by the game.

"Every night he gives us a chance to win. Last year playing with Cuylle and Johnston he fit in nicely with them, elevated his game, and he continues to do so. I think not just him for us this year either, other players have really progressed nicely as well."

Since being named Head Coach of the Spitfires prior to last year, all Marc Savard has done is win.

The former NHLer has made a smooth transition behind the bench, with a total record of 63-24-7-4 in the regular season.

Bowler says Savard and his staff have done an excellent job not just winning games, but developing young players and creating a good environment.

"In think all of them have really come together, and on a daily basis you can see them working closely with Johnny Moran our video coach and of course Michael Leighton with our goaltenders," he continued. "Our goalies give us a chance to win every night, and Mike's worked tirelessly with those guys. Real happy with not only the players but the entire staff."

The Spitfires are back in action tonight following the holiday break, as they'll play host to the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.